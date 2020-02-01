Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $4,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 9,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 246,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,510,000 after buying an additional 7,341 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 33,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 409,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,976,000 after buying an additional 22,544 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AJG stock traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.57. 1,874,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,435. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12-month low of $73.00 and a 12-month high of $105.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.86%.

In related news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $132,617.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,939. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $2,765,625.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,493 shares of company stock worth $3,414,652. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

