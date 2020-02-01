Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 11,299 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,299 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 14,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 501,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,048,000 after purchasing an additional 96,077 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 24,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

VCIT stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,332,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,967. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $84.43 and a one year high of $93.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.17.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.