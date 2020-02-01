Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 454 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total transaction of $68,928.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $63,822.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,968.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,658,732 shares of company stock worth $301,386,890. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $21.61 on Friday, hitting $1,434.23. 2,403,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,997. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,025.00 and a one year high of $1,503.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,402.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,275.81. The company has a market capitalization of $989.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,675.00 price target (up previously from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,527.47.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

