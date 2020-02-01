Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,365 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. FMR LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 100.4% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 666,790 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,252,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 45.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.33. The stock had a trading volume of 14,781,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,291,663. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $119.54 and a 52 week high of $149.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.97.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

