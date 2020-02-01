Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,117,899,000 after purchasing an additional 368,108 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $1,141,378.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,333. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADP stock traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,303,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,889. The stock has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $138.13 and a fifty-two week high of $179.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.98.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.70.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

