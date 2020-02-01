Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 60.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 247,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,650,000 after acquiring an additional 10,323 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 305.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE:PNC traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.55. 2,775,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,067. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.11. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $118.70 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.92%. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.18.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 2,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.29, for a total value of $304,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,172 shares in the company, valued at $3,224,283.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,623 shares of company stock worth $26,594,817. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.