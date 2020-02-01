Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,747 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 67,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.50. 9,482,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,347,364. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.46 and a 200-day moving average of $57.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.66.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

