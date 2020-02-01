Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. cut its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000.

VEU traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.92. 4,073,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,800,211. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.38. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $47.32 and a 1 year high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

