Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Trims Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,718 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 1,364.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.44. 2,627,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,086. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.13.

