Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 2,723 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. decreased its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,247.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRI traded down $1.78 on Friday, hitting $116.43. 1,081,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,080. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.15 and a 200-day moving average of $116.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.25 and a 52 week high of $128.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.31.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 60.48%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.26 per share, for a total transaction of $168,390.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DRI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.62.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

