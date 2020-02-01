Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 251 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 198.2% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 241.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ DVY traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.76. 815,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,519. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.14. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.50 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

