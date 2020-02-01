Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 1,592 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in Oracle by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 104,362 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,052 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in Oracle by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 219,472 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 16,923 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.45. 8,669,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,549,392. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

