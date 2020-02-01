Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 1,039 Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 2,715.0% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 313.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 127.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 108.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PHG. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:PHG traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $45.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,587. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The company has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

