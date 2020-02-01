Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Purchases 243 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 1.2% during the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 2.0% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp lifted its position in Lam Research by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 20.5% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX stock traded down $12.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $298.21. 2,408,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,751. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $297.40 and its 200 day moving average is $251.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $163.60 and a 52-week high of $319.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 44.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 15.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $313.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.29.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total transaction of $46,928.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,262 shares of company stock valued at $13,209,019. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.