Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $4.61 Million Holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,453 shares during the period. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF comprises 2.4% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF were worth $4,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 66,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSK stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.43. 125,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,605. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $44.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.23 and its 200 day moving average is $43.94.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

