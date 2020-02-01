Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1,811.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $611,907.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $4.02 on Friday, hitting $131.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,784,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,257. The stock has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.75 and a 52-week high of $150.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.98.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

