Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,842 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook stock traded down $7.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.91. The company had a trading volume of 31,258,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,397,070. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.70 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total transaction of $56,196.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,689.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 407,258 shares of company stock valued at $78,808,199. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on FB. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.29.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

