Stifel Nicolaus Raises Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $250.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SYK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stryker from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered Stryker from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $227.45.

SYK traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,484,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,658. The company has a market cap of $78.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.32 and a 200 day moving average of $211.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.58. Stryker has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth $42,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 169.3% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

