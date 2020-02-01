Stifel Nicolaus Increases ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $380.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $340.00 to $380.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.35% from the company’s previous close.

NOW has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $267.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.93.

NYSE NOW traded down $3.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $338.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,401,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,541. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.33. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $209.99 and a 12 month high of $343.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $296.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.30.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.35, for a total value of $472,573.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,700,037.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.68, for a total transaction of $5,470,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,803,624. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 10.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 995,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,678,000 after acquiring an additional 94,026 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 93,102.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 840,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,407,000 after acquiring an additional 839,780 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 790,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $200,568,000 after acquiring an additional 38,283 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 647,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $182,784,000 after acquiring an additional 91,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $133,017,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

