Stephens Trims New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Target Price to $11.00

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its price objective decreased by Stephens from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NYCB. ValuEngine raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NYCB remained flat at $$11.06 during midday trading on Wednesday. 7,659,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,712,405. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $259.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. 60.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

