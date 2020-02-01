Stealth (XST) Market Capitalization Tops $1.90 Million

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for $0.0550 or 0.00000585 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. Stealth has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and $5,527.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006547 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003752 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00001037 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008421 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00039821 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 34,634,021 coins. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin

Stealth Coin Trading

Stealth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

