State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Crane by 0.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Crane by 0.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Crane by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Crane by 2.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Crane by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CR. UBS Group began coverage on Crane in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crane from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Crane from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $85.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.89. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $72.57 and a 12 month high of $91.23.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.81 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

