State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 400 Shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 198.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $50.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $40.75 and a 12 month high of $50.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

