State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 100 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,797,000 after acquiring an additional 68,714 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,110,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,999,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,645,000 after acquiring an additional 24,725 shares during the period. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.43.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $79,795.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.83, for a total transaction of $35,006.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,300.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 42,354 shares of company stock valued at $5,993,533. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $137.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.80. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $78.55 and a one year high of $153.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

