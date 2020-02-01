State of Michigan Retirement System Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,714,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,222,000 after buying an additional 514,236 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 13.9% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 916,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,021,000 after buying an additional 111,701 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 2.8% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 812,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,742,000 after buying an additional 22,460 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 2.4% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 756,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,249,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,699,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on LOPE shares. Barrington Research set a $145.00 price target on Grand Canyon Education and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.75.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $78.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.08. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $132.72.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.75 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 34.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

