State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,105 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salzhauer Michael grew its position in Synovus Financial by 10.3% during the third quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 99,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at about $397,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Synovus Financial by 41.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 20,798 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Synovus Financial by 14.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 346,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 44,869 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNV. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Synovus Financial to in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 price target on Synovus Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.55.

Shares of SNV opened at $35.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.72 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

