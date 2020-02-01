State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEG. State Street Corp grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,550,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,806,000 after buying an additional 1,882,237 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,654,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,309,000. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 685,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,074,000 after buying an additional 329,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1,963.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 328,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,463,000 after buying an additional 312,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 6,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $369,612.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,168.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $360,120.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,348.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,470 shares of company stock worth $2,238,424. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $47.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.44. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $55.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LEG shares. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. CJS Securities lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

