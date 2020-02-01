State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 22,511 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,908,000 after purchasing an additional 111,248 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Shares of TTEK opened at $85.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.92. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.39 and a twelve month high of $90.63.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $614.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.07 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 3,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $266,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,186. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $1,398,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,679,039.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,624,314 in the last three months. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.