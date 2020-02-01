State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 1,200 Shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in News were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in News by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in News by 5,327.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in News in the third quarter worth $128,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in News by 98,254.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in News by 10.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Shares of NWSA opened at $13.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average is $13.68. News Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -45.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. News had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. News’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that News Corp will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. News has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.