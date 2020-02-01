Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Weeden restated a neutral rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $84.83 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $67.08 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $646,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 100.6% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 18,534 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 9,297 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

