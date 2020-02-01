Stanley Furniture (OTCMKTS:STLY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.56

Stanley Furniture Co. (OTCMKTS:STLY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.56 and traded as high as $0.57. Stanley Furniture shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 2,831 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56.

In other news, major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc acquired 55,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $31,351.14. Insiders have purchased a total of 613,833 shares of company stock worth $343,048 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Furniture Company, Inc is a design, marketing and sourcing resource in the wood residential furniture market. The Company’s segment is sale of residential wood furniture products. The Company markets its brands through a network of brick-and-mortar furniture retailers, online retailers and interior designers around the world.

