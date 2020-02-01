St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Reduces Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLO. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 32,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 47,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 853,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,789,000 after purchasing an additional 215,278 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $600,000. Finally, Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

NYSE:VLO traded down $3.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.31. 6,479,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,414,129. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $69.44 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.