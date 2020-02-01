St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $746,000 Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,488,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,509,000 after buying an additional 629,235 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $1,226,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 258.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 136,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,374,000 after acquiring an additional 98,216 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cummins by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 826,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,506,000 after acquiring an additional 94,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in Cummins by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 126,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,585,000 after acquiring an additional 78,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. UBS Group set a $162.00 price objective on Cummins in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.41.

Cummins stock traded down $6.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.97. 2,721,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.65. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.14 and a fifty-two week high of $186.73. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 28.52%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

