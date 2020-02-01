St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Cuts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 169.3% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.70. 1,484,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,658. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.50. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $223.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYK. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.45.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

