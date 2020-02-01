St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Buys New Stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1,680.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 244.1% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $76,554.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,638.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,064,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,145 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,028 shares of company stock worth $13,690,242. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on SYSCO in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.13.

Shares of SYY traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.14. 2,723,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,316,509. The stock has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $62.46 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.02 and a 200-day moving average of $78.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. SYSCO’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

