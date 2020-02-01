Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) to announce $1.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market reported sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year sales of $5.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SFM. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.14.

In other news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 1,655 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $33,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 50,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,006,000.00. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,142.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SFM stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.63. 3,075,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,086. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

