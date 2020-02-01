Sphere (SPHR) Hits Market Cap of $912,817.00

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Sphere has a market capitalization of $912,817.00 and approximately $3,267.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sphere has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. One Sphere coin can currently be bought for about $0.0731 or 0.00000779 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00046323 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00067141 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,409.28 or 1.00257155 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00052373 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001438 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sphere Coin Profile

Sphere is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io . Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

