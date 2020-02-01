Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Spero Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Spero Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of SPRO opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $176.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.90. Spero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.74 and a 1 year high of $14.48.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 287.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPRO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 18,814 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 6.7% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 147,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 7.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 16.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 27,695 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 475.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares during the period. 48.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

