SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 303.9% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 809,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,914,000 after acquiring an additional 608,848 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,909.2% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 587,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,852,000 after acquiring an additional 568,072 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 576.6% in the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 577,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,440,000 after acquiring an additional 491,727 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,097,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 116.9% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 612,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,826,000 after acquiring an additional 330,150 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,566,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,705. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $34.54 and a twelve month high of $44.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day moving average is $40.17.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

