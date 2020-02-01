SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Acquired by Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPSB. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 27,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 62,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 168,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.02. 795,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.29 and a fifty-two week high of $31.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.82.

