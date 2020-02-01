SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 281.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 782.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,906,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,571. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.71. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.71 and a 1-year high of $38.67.

