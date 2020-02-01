SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DWFI) Trading Down 0%

SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DWFI) shares fell 0% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.83 and last traded at $23.83, 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.50.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.