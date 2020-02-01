Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) Receives $106.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

ONCE has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Spark Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spark Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,177,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,338,000 after purchasing an additional 166,399 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,324,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,407,000 after acquiring an additional 19,736 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $77,584,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 694,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP boosted its position in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 56.3% in the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 357,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,647,000 after acquiring an additional 128,642 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ONCE remained flat at $$113.57 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 8,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,933. Spark Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $34.53 and a 12-month high of $114.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.82 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $22.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.39 million. Spark Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.10% and a negative net margin of 358.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Spark Therapeutics will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

Spark Therapeutics Company Profile

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec) for the treatment of patients with confirmed biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy and viable retinal cells.

