Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,926 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 130.4% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 596.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 79.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 40.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LUV. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.18.

Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.98. 5,552,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,998,348. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.20. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1 year low of $47.40 and a 1 year high of $58.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.86%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

