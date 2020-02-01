Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of Southern Silver Exploration Corp (CVE:SSV) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, approximately 92,500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 117,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86.

About Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV)

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company's flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas that comprises 25 concessions totaling approximately 34,415 hectares, which is located in Durango State, Mexico.

