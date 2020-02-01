Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.
Shares of SONA opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.92.
Southern National Banc. of Virginia Company Profile
Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
