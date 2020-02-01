Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of SONA opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONA. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 268.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 13,176 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 137,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 42,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the second quarter valued at about $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

