Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. FMR LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper by 548.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 37,290 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Southern Copper by 56.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Southern Copper by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,036,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,258,000 after buying an additional 15,195 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Southern Copper by 77.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after buying an additional 159,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the second quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $37.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96. Southern Copper Corp has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $44.82.

Several analysts have issued reports on SCCO shares. Itau Unibanco cut Southern Copper to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Southern Copper from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.89.

In other news, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 12,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $473,114.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

