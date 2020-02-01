Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Stock Position Increased by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Southern accounts for approximately 2.8% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,871,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,813 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Southern by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,270,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,352,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,544 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Southern by 1.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,104,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,550,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,593 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Southern by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,262,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,302,000 after acquiring an additional 26,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Southern by 32.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,409,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,610 shares in the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.79.

SO traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.40. 5,359,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,142,667. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.19. The company has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.15. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $47.56 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Southern had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $130,168,772.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,236,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,864,899.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $124,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,965.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,218,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,737,603. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

