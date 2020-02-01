Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.66

Sorl Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SORL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.66 and traded as high as $4.57. Sorl Auto Parts shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SORL shares. TheStreet raised Sorl Auto Parts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sorl Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sorl Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

The company has a market cap of $88.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.66.

Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $112.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.80 million. Sorl Auto Parts had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 4.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sorl Auto Parts, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SORL Auto Parts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes automotive brake systems and other safety related auto parts to automotive original equipment manufacturers and the related aftermarket in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Commercial Vehicles Brake Systems and Passenger Vehicles Brake Systems.

