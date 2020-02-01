SolarCoin (SLR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $403.00

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. SolarCoin has a market capitalization of $840,514.00 and approximately $403.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SolarCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Livecoin and Lykke Exchange. In the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.93 or 0.00755562 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009179 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006991 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00033457 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000250 BTC.

SolarCoin Profile

SolarCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,917,057 coins and its circulating supply is 57,322,203 coins. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org . SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, Lykke Exchange and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

